What it was like to be a refugee in Rwanda

At the Conservative Party Conference earlier this month, then-home secretary Suella Braverman spoke of her “dream” of overseeing the deportation of asylum-seekers to Rwanda. Today, two days after her resignation, the plan has been dealt a fresh blow, after the airline due to run the deportation flights pulled out amid pressure from campaigners.

Whether the government will persist with its £120m plan – which has already been stalled by legal challenges – remains to be seen, particularly in the wake of the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister. Earlier this year, during the last Tory party leadership race, Braverman's successor as home secretary, Grant Shapps, told LBC he would “make sure it happens”.

With the plan, and the government, once again in disarray, openDemocracy spoke to one of the more than a thousand refugees to have already been housed in Rwanda since 2019, as part of a UN evacuation scheme for people trapped in Libya.

Here, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, gives his account of life at Gashora Transit Centre, the Rwandan camp where people are housed on arrival to the country.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Treated like criminals

On 6 September 2019, I remember being woken up by the scorching heat of the sun, in the prison yard where I slept. I had been detained in Libya for three dismal years, facing atrocious daily hardships. The mornings were always the most miserable times – because I would have to leave behind my dreams, where I was a free man, and come back to reality.

This morning was different, though. A few hours after waking up, I found out that my name was on a list of refugees who would be evacuated to Rwanda. I cried tears of joy at the thought that I would be a self-governing man once again. For the first time, the sunlight felt like rays of liberty.

There were around 200 of us lost souls, out of thousands detained in Libya, who were given the chance to evacuate. It was hard to leave others behind because we had become so used to doing things collectively – gathering together and conferring was the way we protected ourselves.

In October 2019, we were flown to Rwanda and taken to Gashora Transit Centre, an hour and a half’s drive south of Kigali. In Rwanda, the authorities welcomed us respectfully and we felt the trauma of our time in Libya lift. But this feeling lasted only a few weeks, as we became subject to a new regime in the Gashora camp.

Since the majority of us had stayed in several refugee camps on our route to Libya, in Ethiopia and Sudan, we knew they could be subject to corruption. For example, if you are given a prepaid card with which to buy food, some camps reduce the money little by little until eventually you’re not even left with enough to buy bread.