The struggle for Scottish independence is heading to the courts.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon announced her government will hold a referendum next year, with or without Westminster’s permission.

She also said: “A referendum… if it is to be deliverable, command confidence and achieve its objective, must be lawful.”

The first minister says she will announce her path through this legalistic thicket in the coming weeks. Some claim that it’s impossible – that only Westminster can grant such a vote, and Boris Johnson has been clear that he won’t.

Others take a different view. As senior law lecturer at Glasgow Caledonian University, Andrew Tickell, said to me: “It’s arguable. It’s not been authoritatively decided by any court. There are strong arguments in favour and strong against.”

The Sunday Times, meanwhile, predicted Sturgeon’s proposed route will amount to a “legal wheeze” – some kind of trickery designed to get around the intention of the Scotland Act 1998, which set up the Scottish parliament but reserved decisions about “the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England” to Westminster.

The implication from Sturgeon’s critics is pretty clear. This isn’t something you’re really allowed to do. If you go ahead, it will be through a dubious sleight of hand. Know your place.

In the UK’s legal setup, that may well be the view judges take. In Britain, Westminster – “the Crown in Parliament” – is sovereign. Any power anyone else has is only lent from there. And where does this absolute sovereignty stem from? They don’t like to talk about this part, because it sounds a bit silly, but, the answer, ultimately, is God: prime ministers rule with permission from the Queen, the Queen was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, on behalf of the deity of the Abrahamic faiths.

Seen this way, the establishment of the Scottish and Welsh parliaments was an act of generosity, and if they get too uppity, they are committing blasphemy.