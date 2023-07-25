What went wrong with ULEZ? In its current form, it will hit the finances of some cash-strapped people. This is the result of an inadequate scrappage scheme to help people transition to cleaner cars. But responsibility for this shortcoming does not lie with Sadiq Khan. It is the result of the Tory government’s cynical refusal to properly fund a decent support scheme. The Tories sensed they could accumulate political capital by doing so, and shamelessly adopted such a strategy despite the human costs.

For Labour, the first lesson to learn is straightforward: green policy needs to be delivered in a way that is distributionally fair and doesn’t leave already vulnerable people worse off. This principle doesn’t just apply to ULEZ – it is crucial for all transition policies. It lies at the heart of the idea of ‘just transition’ philosophy, a key tenet of which is that, while the transition to a low-carbon, low-polluting society will inevitably involve some economic cost, that cost should be fronted by people who can afford to pay for it: the wealthy, not those who already face precarity.

This is why Reeves’ conservatism on taxation is so short-sighted. Her and her team have shot down any prospect that a Labour government would do anything to ask those with the deepest pockets to pay even a little bit more. The result is that, if Labour wins the next election, she and Starmer will face significant barriers to introducing many of the green policies that we so desperately need. Without having laid the groundwork for progressive taxation, they’ll be unable to fund policies without asking economically disenfranchised people to do so. The risk is that they just won’t happen.

Starmer’s retort would be that he’ll stimulate growth for increased state revenue. But any serious economist will tell you that no one, no matter how politically powerful, can simply magic up growth given the slowdown in the global economy. Without committing to new sources of taxation, the leadership risks preemptively digging the grave of the just transition before it’s even got to power.

Some say that any gesture from Labour politicians in support of modest redistribution inevitably leads to electoral defeat. This fails to appreciate just how unique the present circumstances are.

The country is falling apart because of 13 years of dysfunctional Conservative government, and we face a massive ecological crisis for which the Tories have no solutions. Almost everyone can see that. More pertinently, people understand that if things are to improve then the status quo can’t be maintained. Desperate times call for real leadership. And real leadership is about steering the ship towards gentler waters, not moving headlong into the tumultuous seas that have meant nearly capsizing on multiple occasions.

Making a green transition happen is non-negotiable, and transition policies like ULEZ are eminently reasonable, they just need to be delivered in a just way. Most people see this, including the vast majority of the Labour membership. Time for the party frontbench to develop a green, redistributive politics that meets the challenges of the times.