Bloco 28: exploração petroleira que ameaça a Amazônia equatoriana

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill creates new stop-and-search powers, allows the police to put more conditions on protests, and threatens Gypsy and Traveller rights to roam.

It's been met with mass protests from Bristol to Belfast. Is this bill a threat to our human rights – and is there any stopping it now?

Join us for this free live discussion at 5pm UK time, Thursday 22 April

Hear from:

Gracie Bradley Director of Liberty

Moya Lothian-Mclean Politics editor at gal-dem

Luke Smith Founder of GRT [Gypsy, Roma and Traveller] Socialists

Zarah Sultana Labour MP

Chair: Nandini Archer Global commissioning editor, openDemocracy