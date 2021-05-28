Feminist investigative journalism can save lives

For a long time I focused on topics like international finance and big business, because I wanted to be an investigative journalist and I thought these were the issues I should cover. I mistakenly saw many women’s and LGBTIQ rights topics as separate to my path, and more suited to feature-writing and commentary instead.

This changed after 2017 when I made a bet with myself – and with openDemocracy – that I could dramatically expand our then-small gender and sexuality section by moving it boldly into investigative journalism and training a new generation of women and LGBTIQ reporters to produce hard-hitting stories that have impact.

Since then, I have seen first hand the phenomenal potential that feminist investigative journalism has to change our industry, and the world around it. I have also learned that supporting increased diversity and inclusion in the media isn’t just the right thing to do – it can produce real impact, preventing pain and suffering.

This month openDemocracy’s global feminist investigations team, which I lead, received stunning news. Following our revelations of the worldwide spread of an unproven and potentially dangerous method to‘reverse’ abortions, the UK medical regulator has taken action against a doctor providing this treatment.

For now, the doctor has been prevented from practicing medicine unsupervised, pending further investigation. This is hugely significant – there are women in the UK, right now, that may not be at risk of haemorrhaging because of this.