However, we remind our friends that the virus or the climate do not stop at the border. Neither the effects and power exercised on the rest of the planet by its markets and military power. And the fight against the current climate emergency and health catastrophe shouldn’t stop at the border either. As progressives, we cannot postpone the design of a shared vision of our planetary future. And that cannot happen without dismantling the colonial structures of our present.

This is why we propose an initial conversation for an international Digital Green New Deal to decolonise our future based on four introductory elements: decolonising bio-ignorant capitalism, decolonising the political vehicles, decolonising the money, and decolonising technology.

Decolonising bio-ignorant capitalism

Bio-ignorant capitalism will scream with a strident voice that to go “back to normal” some, the vulnerable, and the poor must be sacrificed. Their preventable deaths, if only the machinery stops, will be uncounted -as Alex Cobham’s recent book argues. Capitalism is based on the profit motive. Profit exists in individualistic money-based accounting. The current accounting framework ignores life: it is bio-ignorant. The whole planet’s accounting standards aren’t defined by an international organization, they are defined by a private cartel, colonial in nature set up by the Big Four accounting firms of the Global North and other gatekeepers of capitalism, dubbed the International Accounting Standards Foundation.

Capital lives in accounting. This is why the accounting of capital needs to become an international public good and needs urgent greening and bio-updating. How can corporations continue to go about business and not account for a planetary climate emergency? For large-scale human and ecological tragedies? And how the impact on natural commons can be left out of the accounting equation?

Corporate accounting must undergo radical reform: capitalist firms should not report or distribute profits at the expense of huge environmental liabilities, even contingent liabilities. Climate emergency provisioning, including retroactive provisions for transnational oil corporations for not having divulged their complicit role in the climate disaster for decades, should be required as part of the financial accounting. How can companies receive tax incentives, government subsidies and massive bailouts without a financial recognition of their contribution to our present disasters?

Present-value of future costs for local remediation of agricultural and mineral extractive sites and for compensation for climate disaster must be incorporated in balance sheets to reflect the true insolvency of the extractive industries. Would have Chevron’s extractive operations plagued with oil spills in the pristine Amazon been profitable if they had to originally account for future costs of remediation and reparation? Audited life-cycle emissions accounting should become part of the disclosure of large corporations, in order to be subsequently targeted by climate emergency regulations. Some alternative energy corporations claim that they reduce emissions in the last part of the value chain but ignore higher net emissions of their upstream international production chain. Accounting cannot remain in the sphere of the Big Four; accounting -the main regulation of capital- needs to be reclaimed by an international commons in a forum such as the UN.

Colonial capitalism – a.k.a large transnational corporations – operate in the South with impunity. More recently, they dictate their own rules even in the Global North. Collectively, and sometimes individually, they are richer and more powerful than entire countries. Their operation increasingly disrespects human life (not to mention human rights) and completely ignores the life of other species. Biodiversity conservation is not only the aspiration of taxonomists of the North, but it is also the genome for an alternative sustainable future; it is codified knowledge embedded in ancestral wisdom of communities victims of colonisation, primarily, in the South.

The trade and intellectual property international law in effect today privileges colonial “intangible capital” at the expense of South’s knowledge embedded in the ancestral and biodiversity nexus. A Green New Deal would support the efforts of the South (primarily at the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation) to value biodiversity and ancestral wisdom as a form of protected knowledge and let the countries and communities of the South benefit from subsequent products derived from that knowledge, such as marketable biotechnology, medicines or cosmetics.

International economic law deployed in the last few decades has injected colonial steroids into the body of bio-ignorant capitalism. The bilateral investment protection treaties with neo-colonial and privately-administered arbitration (“investor-state dispute settlement”) have deepened colonial capitalism’ impunity and have subjugated entire nations to corporations. For example, the Washington-based World Bank’s ICSID has recently ordered Pakistan to pay over $6bn to an extractive transnational corporation for not having granted it permission (on environmental grounds) to extract; this is a re-run of similar episodes against countries in Africa and Latin America who dared prioritize the environment and neighbouring communities or national sovereignty over extractive transnational corporations’ profits.