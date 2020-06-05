The post-pandemic future will be green or there won’t be a future

With the major countries of Europe, which suffered the tragic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, beginning to control the spread of the virus and to slowly abandon quarantine and lockdown, the shape of the post Covid-19 world is beginning to appear on the horizon.

Meanwhile, according to the WHO on 22nd May, South America is the new epicentre of the pandemic. In Brazil, the virus appears to be spreading out of control, with more than half a million confirmed infections and daily death figures higher than the worst days in Spain and Italy (on Wednesday June 3rd, 1,349 deaths were reported from the previous day).

At the same time, in many US states, where over 100,000 people have died, the peak infection has not yet been reached, although the pressure to reopen the economy has meant that precautions have been abandoned. The massive protests following the assassination of George Floyd across the country increase the risk of outbreaks everywhere.

Although it is not yet clear how the pandemic will unfold, with potential outbreaks expected in the autumn, it is already clear that these last three months will leave their mark on the decade, if not the remainder of the 21st century. Covid-19 caught the world by surprise, at a time of economic recovery, but still suffering from some of the negative consequences of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, including increases in already unsustainable inequality.

Economic recovery, even before it was abruptly interrupted, took place alongside a slowdown of world trade, which, Trump's arrival at the White House and his aggressively protectionist policies and his trade war with China only made it worse.

The last decade has also seen the decline of global governance and multilateralism. We have witnessed the withdrawal of American leadership. The European Union has not been able to compensate in leadership terms, having entered its own existential crisis. It was able to prevent the collapse of the Europ but not Brexit. Not could it establish a spirit of collaboration with Russ, which is now only interested in destabilization in order to strengthen its position.

China is more interested in taking advantage of the power vacuum to place its own pawns, especially its economic ones, on the world chessboard than in replacing the global system inherited from the Second World War and the Cold War with new geopolitics of the common good. However, with the American abandonment of multilateralism (its withdrawal from the WHO is only the latest episode), Chinese diplomacy has seen the opportunity to position itself increasingly in the system of international governance.