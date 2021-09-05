Fate of the Piripkura tribe in the hands of agency taken over by Bolsonaro

The first glimmer of dawn was squinting over the horizon when Rita Piripkura and her family realised that strangers had appeared on their land.

At first, her father thought they were monkeys, but her grandmother understood what was going on. ‘White men’ had arrived in their remote forest in the north-west of the Brazilian state, Mato Grosso, ready to plunder Indigenous land.

Rita can still remember the sting of buzzing mosquitoes and strong winds on her face as she and her family escaped across the river in a canoe made of jatobá (Brazilian cherry) wood. Nine of her relatives were killed in the ensuing massacre, an event she has described in a video published last month by Survival International.

Since the massacre, which is believed to have taken place in the 1970s, only two other members of the Piripkura tribe have been spotted on their territory – Rita’s brother, Baita, and her nephew, Tamandua.

According to Fabrício Amorim, of the Observatory for the Human Rights of Uncontacted and Recently Contacted Indigenous Tribes (OPI), Rita is the only Piripkura person in regular contact with non-Indigenous people.

In the early 1980s, she was forced to work in slave-like conditions at a farm near the tribe’s territory. After being tipped off about her case, local authorities contacted Rita in 1984. A study conducted at the time by indigenist João Carlos de S. Lobato at the request of Brazil’s National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) estimated that Rita was aged between 18 and 23. It said that Rita, who spoke very little Portuguese, had spent at least 18 months on the farm.

Rubber boom’s tragic effects

The destruction of the Piripkura began with the Amazon rubber boom that lasted from the 1870s to 1910s and peaked again during the Second World War. ‘Rubber soldiers’ who had settled on the banks of the Branco and Roosevelt rivers clashed with Indigenous peoples trying to protect their lands.

The Indigenous locals managed to thwart the opening of roads to transport rubber, as well as the establishment of local bases near the rubber plantations, according to another report by Lobato. In retaliation, the workers destroyed villages and killed a great number of people.

Although the rubber trade is not as lucrative today as it once was, the situation remains dire for the Piripkura. The threat that continues to hang over Rita’s family is the result of clashes with invaders seeking to exploit the area’s natural resources. With the help of allies in Brazil’s government, the Piripkura have been able to withstand incursions into their land – but that support is waning under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro.