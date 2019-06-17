Pizza Maker Vows to Do the Right Thing to Fight ICE

Luigi Carannante is a no-nonsense pizzeria owner in Burlington, NC. The 44-year-old from Monte di Procida, a peninsula just outside of Naples, Italy, has run the Little Italy restaurant for the last ten years, putting in his heart, soul and up to 80 hours a week. He’s a father of eight, and his youngest has autism.

Luigi, or Gino as he is commonly known, is a U.S. citizen and registered Republican who believes in hard work, no matter what form it takes. Maybe because of his son, he has a soft spot for different abilities, employing Matt, a 37-year-old with Down’s syndrome, for two days a week for the past three years.

Until Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Gino also employed 21-year-old Juan Carlos, who arrived at the pizzeria’s back door at about 10:20am that morning to set up for the day. A friend has just dropped him off in the parking lot and he looks a little tired as he finishes last drop of water from a plastic bottle.

He knocks on the steel door, the heavy kind that slams shut and locks for security, and then takes out his phone to text his arrival. The door opens and Juan Carlos, momentarily distracted by a black SUV with heavily tinted windows that suddenly pulls up, holds the door as he enters his workplace.

The security camera catches it all. A beefy bald man in civilian clothes and a thick vest with the word POLICE printed on it, rushes out of the unmarked SUV and lunges, pulling Juan Carlos out of the restaurant by the scruff of his neck, seconds before the door is about to close.

He turns Juan Carlos around, and cuffs the young man’s hands, still grasping the water bottle, behind his back.

Another SUV and two sedans pull into the parking lot, blocking the way out. After he pushes Juan Carlos into the SUV, the man will take the water bottle and toss it on the ground.