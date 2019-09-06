Sandra Ramírez: The vast majority of our party remain in peace

The movies we watch on television are saturated with touching stories of humble people who break unimaginable barriers to achieve success.

The story of Sandra Ramírez is one of those stories. But her rise as a peasant girl from Colombia to a public government official is, in fact, a testament to the neglect and failures of our Latin American leaderships. Her is surely a story that Hollywood would refuse to tell.

Born under the name Griselda Lobo in the Andean region of northeastern Colombia, in the department of Santander, Ramírez dreamed of being a doctor as a little girl. But her reality denied her that possibility from the very beginning. The current senator, daughter of small farmers, grew up in sugarcane, cocoa and coffee plantations, where she began working to help her parents when she was a child.

Ramirez’s biggest inspiration was her dad. She says her father was an incredible doula and healer, with intimate knowledge about local plants. Loved by everyone in their small community, their home was where people went when they got sick.

After all, there were no hospitals around and the health of the population was at the mercy of the goodness of the community. With that example close to her heart, Ramírez wanted to devote herself to medicine. However, her family did not have the resources to send her to college.

Ramírez found another way out. At age 17, she joined the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). At that point, Griselda Lobo assumes a new name and enters illegality. Through the guerrillas, she was able to study and graduate as a nurse. At last, Ramírez managed to practice the profession she dreamed of as a child. In addition to nursing, the FARC also gave Ramírez the incentive to study photography.

For women and men of the countryside, guerrillas represented an alternative to the life that the state denied them.

“What I am today I owe to the guerrilla organization that formed me, that built me, that taught me criticism, self-criticism, and the responsibility of accomplishing a task,” Ramírez said.