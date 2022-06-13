Members of the House of Lords have complained about the quality of food and wine served in Parliament, despite £25m of taxpayer subsidies.

One peer grumbled: “There are only so many smoked salmon or prawn and crayfish salads one can take week after week.

“Both the Chardonnay and the Sauvignon Blanc are really poor quality... Can something be done?”

The complaints were made in letters and emails sent over the past three years, which have been obtained by openDemocracy.

It follows the news that taxpayers were charged £25m to bail out bars and restaurants across Parliament in the past three years.

This includes a £3m subsidy for the exclusive Members' Dining Room in the House of Lords, which can be used only by current and retired peers – and their personal guests.

Members of the Lords do not get a salary, but can claim £323 for every day they attend Parliament. That has not stopped some from submitting angry complaints about the discount food they’re entitled to.