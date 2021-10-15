Live discussions

Empower and protect, don’t prohibit: a better approach to child work


Bans on child labour don’t work because they ignore why children work in the first place. That is why the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour will fail. If we truly care about working children, we need to start trying to keep them safe in work rather than insisting that they end work entirely.
Our panelists, all advocates for child workers, offer us a new way forward.

Join us for this free live event at 5pm UK time on Thursday 28 October.

15 October 2021, 10.20am

Hear from:


Kavita Ratna Director of advocacy at The Concerned for Working Children
Claire O’Kane Consultant on child rights
Mavuto Banda Former child worker and doctoral student, University of Hull
Mohammed Al-Rozzi Research associate, University of Bath
Chair, Cameron Thibos Managing editor of Beyond Trafficking and Slavery, openDemocracy

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData