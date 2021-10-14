Did democracy in Tunisia fail or did it never succeed?

Is this a sign that democracy has failed to deliver in Tunisia? Is it an indication that Tunisia is following the path of Egypt when the Egyptian military removed the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, in July 2013?

At the time, Egyptians made their jubilation known with fireworks. But the real story in Egypt in 2013 – and akin to what is now unfolding in Tunisia – may have little to do with one man. It was about the state’s failure to fulfil the promise of democracy for the people: good governance, peace, prosperity, and no corruption.

Economic failure and endemic corruption

In the decade since Tunisia’s 2011 democratic revolution, nine successive governments have failed to fix the serious economic problems that beset the country of 11 million. A September 2020 poll for the International Republican Institute, made for dismal reading, with 87% of Tunisians saying their country was headed in the wrong direction. Since 2011, the Tunisian dinar’s value has halved; unemployment currently hovers around the 18% mark nationally, but has been as high as 32% in some parts of the country and corruption is considered endemic by Tunisians. Public debt has more than doubled from 39% of GDP in 2010, and with the government forced to shell out large sums to service its debt, there is some concern that Tunisia will go the way of Lebanon and default.