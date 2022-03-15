This is how teenagers feel about the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected children and young people on both sides of the conflict and beyond.

Now, nine young people from across Europe and the US – including Russians and Ukrainians – have shared how they feel about the events of the past month.

openDemocracy asked teenagers from Harbingers’ Magazine how the war has affected their lives.

They have written of sadness, anger and anxiety, while those most directly touched by the war have told of their anguish. But they have also written about their hopes for the future.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Eva, 18, a Russian-Ukrainian in Spain: ‘I feel incredible pain, and yet I’m ashamed that it is so’

Ukraine and Russia are two of my homelands. I feel incredible pain, and yet I’m ashamed that it is so. Because as I’m writing this, my family is hiding from bombs. I don’t know when I’m going to see them again.

Before this nightmare started, I could call my cousin, who is really my older sister, and ask for advice. I had been in doubt about my future more than once, and she would always say: “If everything goes wrong, come to Kyiv, we’ll meet you with open arms.” Kyiv is my capsule of freedom and acceptance. Now I don’t know if it is ever going to be there for me again.

I’m incredibly angry. At Putin; at people who don’t even believe that there is a war. It is especially frustrating when people call Ukrainians ‘fascists’, or people who need to be ‘saved’. It is physically nauseating to write it, even inside quotation marks.

The amount of stupidity and delusional views that the war in Ukraine has exposed makes me sick to the stomach. When people in Ukraine were woken by the sound of sirens in the midst of a national emergency, one New Zealand magazine decided it would be a great choice of words to title their newsletter: ‘Hashtag World War 3 is trending’. There are countless people around the world on whom this conflict has had no direct impact, yet they have the nerve to claim how ‘tired of living through historical events’ they are. I know humour is a ‘coping mechanism’. But please, leave the jokes for your drafts.

Despite all this, I also see miracles. I see it in people who help, I see soldiers who are protecting their motherland. I want to believe that there will be a consistent effort that will bring about the end of this dark part of history, so we’ll be able to tell our children and grandchildren that the whole world came together and that kindness won over evil. And that this kindness will pass on through generations, instead of trauma and the ruin of the country that once proudly called itself Ukraine and stood up to the bully.

Valeria*, a Russian volunteer in Ukraine’s territorial defence, Kyiv: ‘I had never seen war up close’

I am a Russian citizen. Seven years ago, I moved from Russia to Ukraine, a wonderful country where I instantly fell in love with the power, bravery and resilience of the people.

Ukraine changed my life. I started having thoughts about the future, something that is a privilege in Russia. For these years that I lived in Ukraine, I felt like I had finally found my place in this world. I was happy.

On 24 February, my life turned into a total nightmare. I had never seen war up close. I had never heard windows shaking, or seen this many people hiding out in bunkers. Everybody has forgotten about coronavirus because in war you can die in a way that is much faster and much scarier. Even if you survive, you might never see your apartment or your house again.