Putin is the product of a corrupt economic system that we must now reform

In all the commentary on the war in Ukraine and the debates about whether the West bears any responsibility, very few people have referred to the social and economic factors. Yet the Putin phenomenon has to be understood as a new type of socio-economic system that was produced by a mixture of oil dependence and market fundamentalism, in a context shaped by the Tsarist and Communist legacy.

In the aftermath of the Cold War, enthusiastic Western economists rushed to Eastern Europe to dismantle the centrally planned economies through reducing state budgets, privatising state enterprises and liberalising trade and investments. In only a handful of cases – mainly those Eastern European countries who joined the European Union – did these reforms result in bourgeois capitalism. Elsewhere, in varying degrees, it led to a new form of authoritarian kleptocracy.

In Communist times, the market was illegal and so market activities were considered a crime. That made it very difficult to distinguish between legitimate exchange and stealing. The consequence of economic reform was the normalisation of stealing from the state. Through privatisation, Communist bureaucrats became oligarchs and competed for state hand-outs. This situation was compounded by the increasingly rentier character of the Russian state as a consequence of dependence on oil and gas; there was no need for a social contract with citizens since state revenue did not depend on taxation. Something very similar could be observed in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq or Bashar al-Assad’s Syria.

The regimes that preside over this type of kleptocracy tend to frame their narratives in terms of ethnic nationalism or racism combined with ‘family values’ (misogyny and homophobia). Elements of this type of system can be observed in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, which is dependent on rent from the European Union – or even in the rise of Donald Trump and Brexit, as the US and the UK become more dependent on borrowing and revenue from financial assets. Russia, with its vast oil and gas revenues and its history of brutal bureaucracy, represents an extreme version.

Alex de Waal, an international development expert at the London School of Economics, talks about the ‘political marketplace’ – in which political entrepreneurs compete to steal from the state – as a way to explain persistent violence in parts of Africa. The political marketplace is an extreme form of neoliberalism in which politics literally becomes commodified.

Ethnicised kleptocracy or crony capitalism is what characterises many of the long-running ‘forever wars’ and frozen conflicts in different parts of the world. These are wars where the various warring parties benefit from violence itself, rather than from winning or losing. Violence generates revenue through bargaining within the state as well as a range of predatory activities, while extremist ethnic or racist positions rationalise the violence. This is how we can understand the continued power of ethnic warlords in Bosnia, for example, or Azerbaijan.