How workers are fighting for their rights in Putin’s Russia

Russia is one of the most unequal countries in the world. The poorest half of the population owns 17% of national income, while the richest 500 people own 40% of financial assets in the country.

Official statistics suggest that labour relations in Russia are amicable and settled, and there are practically no disputes or strikes – but, unsurprisingly, this is far from the full story.

Sociologist Pyotr Bizyukov is trying to paint a true picture of worker resistance in Russia by monitoring labour protests across the country. And according to him, there were almost 400 such protests in Russia in 2021.

Workers not only down tools and walk off the job, Bizyukov says, but they sometimes resort to more radical actions – including hunger strikes, threats of taking their own lives and even the murder of their employers.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

openDemocracy spoke to Bizyukov about what these protests actually mean, what has changed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and what could happen next.

People usually think that a worker protest is the same as a strike. But that’s not the case, according to your data. What do you mean by the term ‘labour protest’?

Strikes were pretty much banned in Russia in 1993, by the neoliberal government that came to power [after the fall of the Soviet Union]. The legislation governing collective labour disputes spells out a long and complicated procedure – which is almost impossible to complete – before you can call a strike. As a result, the most important instrument that workers and trade unions have to influence their employer is not available.

Official statistics record no more than five legal strikes a year for the past decade and a half. But, at the same time, Russian news feeds are full of information about workplace protests. This is why, 15 years ago, we started our project (Monitoring of Worker Protests) to independently monitor labour protests.

Russian workers use various forms of protest: appeals to the authorities, pickets, rallies, ‘stop actions’, ‘spontaneous strikes’, hunger strikes and so on.

A ‘stop action’ is a protest that is accompanied by a partial or complete stoppage of work, but it’s not a full-blown strike from a legal point of view. For example, if you haven’t been paid for more than two weeks, you have the legal right to stop working until the debt is paid off.