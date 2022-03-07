What do ordinary Russians think about the invasion of Ukraine?

Most Russian people, whether they admit it or not, consume state-controlled media. That means all TV, all radio and now, almost all easily accessible internet sources for news stories. State media downplay Russia’s military action and justify it as entirely reactive, protective and justified. But we should be cautious about Russian state media’s supposed ‘hypodermic’ effects – injecting the right response into public opinion.

Instead, I characterise Russians’ response so far as a mixture of disbelief in the scale and destructiveness of the Russian actions and denial that Russia is the aggressor. The Russian state has shut down most easily accessible sources of alternative information. People with VPNs can still find things out, but these are a tiny minority. Many people are rightly afraid to even talk about the war, and this blackout heightens public sensitivity to the dribs and drabs of official information.

For many, the war, now in its 12th day, is still a “special anti-terrorist operation” against “neo-Nazis”. But it is clear to many that things are not going to plan, and this feeds into Russians’ coping mechanisms. These are best thought of as forms of ‘defensive consolidation’: a retreat into comforting truths which help individuals deal with cognitive dissonance. For example, rather than accept that ‘our’ Russian troops are indiscriminately using rockets against civilian targets in Ukraine, a person would write to me on Facebook (while it was still accessible): “It’s better that it’s over quickly; Ukrainians brought this upon themselves; it’s better that it happens there than here; it was inevitable that the West would provoke a large conflict.”

Avoidance

As an ethnographer of Russian society for over 20 years, here I present some observations and comments from people in Russia. I make no claims to generalisation, but stress that despite the difficulty in getting real information, and the unwillingness to interpret the war as aggression, Russians’ views are likely to change quickly and are in any case quite diverse.

More than 20 years ago the sociologist Stanley Cohen wrote a book called States of Denial, about how people react to unpleasant events with avoidance rather than critical thinking. This insight is relevant to all types of societies and historical periods. Cohen also problematises what we mean by ‘knowledge’. Most Russian people, sooner or later, will ‘know’ on some level that Putin has invaded Ukraine and that Russian forces are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, and the massive destruction of Ukrainian cities (where, incidentally, a lot of Russian-speaking Ukrainians live). And yet they will actively ‘not know’.

Instead, Russians will on some level continue to make use of narratives about the Ukrainian leadership being to blame for conflict, about the West having provoked Russia, or even desperate stories about how Ukrainian resistance only makes the conflict worse. Cohen’s book is dated in some ways, but his conclusion that denial has no easy solution is still relevant. Historians of post-war Germany have long known of this problem: there, collective punishment did not lead to an enduring or deeply held sense of guilt, only a vague sense of responsibility. More powerful are competing claims of victimhood.

Defensive consolidation

Even among people with more awareness or a more instinctive grasp of the murderous capacities of their own state, the Russian response is mainly defensive consolidation. This is not a ‘rally round the flag’ response, as it is not directly connected to expressions of patriotism, or nationalism, or enthusiasm for the military campaign or for the Russian government. The Russian government has failed in creating a coherent conservative ideology or meaningful reasons for loyalty to the regime. Indeed, in my research, I often talk about the Russian state’s opaqueness or incoherence in the eyes of everyday Russians. Instead, Russian people fall back on a variety of instinctive and ‘lay’ narratives – some of which coincide with elite talking points, but they also take on a life of their own.

Here, more than a few people use the phrase ‘truth is on our side’ as a kind of magical defensive incantation. Yet it is not said with any sense that the speaker celebrates this ‘truth’.

For example, a retired provincial engineer, now in his 60s, says: “There’s disinformation on both sides, but we have the greater truth. Yes, it’s war: we’ll find out later who burned whom; there’ll be losses, probably big losses for us, and for you, but you cannot stop inevitable historical processes. This is not about fascism, I will admit, it’s about overcoming a greater injustice – the division of fraternal peoples.”

This man’s son-in-law is in his mid-30s and is unemployed, scraping a living as an informal taxi driver. I’ve known him since the mid-1990s when he was a child. He responds to his father-in-law’s words: