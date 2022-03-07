Ukraine doesn’t need the Russian diaspora’s shame. It needs its voice

Russia invaded Ukraine over a week ago. And since then, Russians living abroad – myself included – have been talking about one feeling in particular: shame.

Although my family immigrated to Canada when I was a little kid, shame over the Russian invasion has grown to a constant gnawing within my belly. As Vladimir Putin sends rockets towards apartment blocks in Kyiv; as I obsessively watch videos of Ukrainians taking shelter in the metro; and as I imagine what it is like to take up arms to defend one’s home against, well, us, the feeling only gets more corrosive. I know that many other Russians and people with Russian heritage can relate.

But let’s face it: the world doesn’t need Russian shame right now. Shame immobilises. It implies embarrassment more than horror, inviting us to lick our wounds and look inward. That helps no one, least of all Ukraine. Instead, we should be taking a stand.

Putin has shown us the extent of the Russian state’s perversion, albeit in acid tones we’d never imagined we’d see. That needs to be pushed back against, and we in the Russian diaspora are in a uniquely sheltered position to speak up.

So, I think that two things need to happen. Outwardly, we must move past our shame to embrace what I believe is our moral responsibility: to recognise our privilege compared to Russians living under Putin’s regime and act in solidarity with Ukrainians and the world. Inwardly, we need to confront our shame by accepting that our identities as Russian people have been shattered. We will see ourselves differently going forward, as will others. And so we must ask ourselves: how would we like to be seen – and what can we do about it?

Putting privilege to use for Ukraine

Nowadays, I live in Denmark. I can attend protests without fearing for my safety. I can post what I think on my social media accounts without having to worry about repercussions for myself or my family. And I can access any news source I want to gain the most thorough understanding of Russia’s invasion and its ramifications. Many other Russians living abroad are in the same situation.

The same cannot be said for many people living under Putin’s regime. The Russian police swiftly arrest those who protest their president’s war against Ukraine. Public access to information that doesn’t toe the state line is becoming more restricted by the day. And outspoken figures run the risk of being made an example of – as Alexei Navalny’s continuing imprisonment shows. Russians living inside Russia enjoy little space for dissent, so we must do our best to fill the gap. I deeply feel it is our duty to recognise our privilege and speak up against the Russian state’s actions.

What does that look like? Attending demonstrations and speaking out on social media are good starting points, as is donating money to organisations helping Ukrainians on the ground. What’s more, we must challenge our family members’ attitudes that partially excuse Russia’s actions in Ukraine. I’m not talking about the declaration of war per se – it’s clear that most Russian people are disgusted by this. But many of us heard a version of the ‘Russia against the world’ story growing up. I certainly did.

Whether they were complaining about Russia’s ‘stolen’ victory in the Second World War or American meddling in Russian affairs, my family gave me the impression that post-Soviet Russia is the world’s anti-hero and victim. Even though my parents were openly critical of the state, an undercurrent of pride in Russia’s status as the black sheep remained.

Moreover, the legacy of Soviet imperialism isn’t exactly gone. Even today, I hear my family members and their friends implying that Russia was and still can be the superior power, while ex-Soviet states like Ukraine are somehow lesser entities culturally and historically.