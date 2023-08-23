Time is running out to solve Moldova’s Transnistria question

Does Chișinău have a strategy?

Negotiations for a final and comprehensive settlement have been frozen for almost 20 years. But the Ukraine war has created an entirely new context around the issue.

Russia’s plans for southern Ukraine are suspected to include linking it up with Transnistria via a land corridor. In fact, the region’s short distance from the frontline may be a major factor that influences the positions of the parties in the Transnistrian conflict.

Ukraine’s early success in withstanding the Russian assault and then engaging in large-scale conventional warfare gave Chișinău reason to be optimistic about its separatist problem.

In the early days of the war, a consensus formed among Moldova’s ruling party and its experts on Transnistria that a Ukrainian victory – and the ensuing chaos in Russia – would create an opportunity to resolve the problem once and for all while the Kremlin was distracted and unable to support the separatists.

But more than a year later, there is no end in sight for the war, and Moldova still does not appear to have a strategy for reintegration that does not rely on Ukraine's military success.