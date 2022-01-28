What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Another option would be for European stakeholders to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which would carry gas under the Baltic Sea directly from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. This pipeline dramatically lowers Kyiv’s leverage in any dispute.

The US has opposed Nord Stream 2 from the beginning, with secretary of state Antony Blinken recently calling it a “Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and undermines the security of Ukraine”. But so far Germany, Russia’s main partner in the project, has given little indication that it would be willing to cancel – until signs from the German foreign minister on Thursday.

In the UK, the escalation has come at a time of increased interest in the concentration of oligarch and suspect wealth in London. Transparency International has identified $1.5bn worth of property belonging to Russian oligarchs and organised crime, and British MPs have called for greater transparency over these assets.

What diplomatic efforts are being made?

There are several diplomatic channels. The first is the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE). The group first met in June 2014, and signed an agreement in Minsk, Belarus, later that year.

It didn’t, however, stop heavy fighting resuming the following winter, when pro-Russian and Russian forces took a series of key positions in Donbas, brutally pushing Ukrainian troops back.

The Trilateral Contact Group met again in Minsk and signed a new agreement known as Minsk 2. This agreement set out a plan for ceasefire and later reintegration of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk territories via elections, a special status in Ukraine’s constitution and an amnesty for those who had participated in the armed uprising.

The second principal channel is the Normandy Format, comprising Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. This is a series of talks linked to the Minsk agreements. There are also the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE talks with Russia.

What is the problem with the Minsk 2 agreement?

Minsk 2 is the focus of discussions over the separatist Donbas region of Ukraine today. Ukrainian officials have previously called the document a political and diplomatic gesture which is not binding under international law; Russia considers it binding.

The Ukrainian authorities are reluctant to recognise any special status for the territories outside of its control, as it would give Russia leverage over Ukrainian territory. Previously, public protests have broken out in Ukraine over concerns of capitulation to Russia.

More practically, Minsk 2 foresees that as part of the reintegration of the uncontrolled territories in Donbas, local elections will be held. The Ukrainian government states that elections can take place only after it resumes control over its border and territory in eastern Ukraine. Russia’s interpretation, in contrast, focuses on the order of the steps as laid out in the agreement.

What is the military balance between Russia and Ukraine?

In December commercial satellite images showed several unusual Russian troop deployments in strategic locations near Ukraine’s borders. One series was a base in Crimea that had been near disuse in October, but by December was bristling with Russian armour and personnel.

Other photos published since then show military build-ups on northern border regions and – most concerningly – deployments on the Belarusian border within striking distance of Kyiv.

In addition to the approximately 127,000 troops now stationed near the Ukrainian frontier, the Russians have also deployed artillery, armoured vehicles and air defences. Ukrainian intelligence has also reported evidence of increased flows of aid and military equipment and supplies to the Donbas separatist forces.

After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was left with one of Europe’s largest armed forces. But by the outbreak of hostilities in 2014, Ukraine’s military had been hollowed out due to decades of corruption and underinvestment.

Ukraine’s senior military staff still privately grumble that they were given advice by their Western military advisers not to contest Putin’s annexation of Crimea, a decision that many remain bitter over.

When Ukrainian forces attempted to retake major separatist-held territories in early 2015, they were encircled and suffered a rout at the Battle of Debaltseve. It was this defeat that forced Ukraine to start negotiations and temporarily abandon ambitions to regain control of its territory through military means.

The bitter fighting also killed civilians – whether in the rocket attacks on Mariupol by separatist forces in January 2015 or in the airstrike on government buildings in Luhansk by Ukrainian forces in mid-2014. Civilians remain at high risk today, as thousands continue to cross the line of contact and live in the surrounding areas.

Since the start of the war, a programme of radical reforms, Western military training and a significant increase in military funding has left Ukraine with modern, well-equipped armed forces numbering over 200,000 service people. They could put up serious resistance to a further Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian army has also been bolstered by Western military aid. In 2018, the Trump administration began providing hand-held Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukrainian forces. More recently, they received Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones, the same uncrewed aircraft that gave Azerbaijani forces a decisive advantage in that country’s 2020 war with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Yet the issue of foreign aid has also caused divisions in Western capitals. While Washington and London pledged to increase offensive military aid, Berlin has been much more sceptical, even blocking the transfer of German-made weapons from the Baltic states to Ukraine.

Where would a Russian attack come?

Depending on how much of a gamble Moscow decides to take, Russia has several military options. At one end, there is a ramping-up of existing ‘hybrid warfare’ measures including cyber-attacks, industrial sabotage and increasing military aid to the Donbas separatists. The other extreme is a full-scale invasion and occupation that attempts to install a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv by force.

If the Russians were to launch an invasion, there are broadly three possible routes, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Russian forces could move through the separatist republics and Ukraine’s north-east up to the Dnipro River, which would probably involve attempting to besiege Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Russian troops could also break north from their existing bases in occupied Crimea and attempt to capture Black Sea ports such as Mariupol, Kherson and most crucially, Odessa. This would cut Ukraine off from the sea and threaten its economic viability as a state.

The most daring option would be an attack from Belarus in a decapitation strike that quickly captures Kyiv and topples the Ukrainian government.

Weather conditions will determine what Russia can do. The current winter weather and frozen ground makes an armoured assault possible, but by March the thaw will make large parts of eastern Ukraine swampland, neutralising Russia’s armour advantage and favouring the defenders. Russia would have to wait until summer, allowing Ukraine crucial time to prepare and reinforce, as well as corral international opinion on its side.