While central bankers on Threadneedle Street convinced themselves that they had mastered inflation management as a fine art, in reality it was the growing availability of cheap labour, oil and raw materials that kept prices low. But by mistaking correlation with causation, central bankers became increasingly assured about their magical abilities to control consumer prices (asset prices, on the other hand, are a rather different story).

Today, however, the global economy is undergoing a dramatic reconfiguration, and inflationary pressures are no longer acting in lockstep with central banker job descriptions. The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have unleashed successive waves of disruption on global energy markets and supply chains, leaving central banks scrambling to respond. However, a key problem is that interest rates – the main tool that central banks typically use to control inflation – are almost entirely useless when it comes to tackling the current sources of inflation, as Bailey has himself admitted. In practice, tweaking interest rates will do little to cut the price of energy, increase the supply of semiconductor chips or alter the course of the war in Ukraine. “There’s not a lot we can do about 80% of it,” he told the Treasury Select Committee.

This leaves central banks in an unusual position. After playing a pivotal role rescuing the UK economy from the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, our monetary emperors now find themselves sitting naked on their thrones, powerless to act.

The significance of this shouldn’t be understated. Faced with the first serious bout of inflation since becoming an independent central bank, the Bank of England is proving to be almost entirely rudderless. The intellectual foundation upon which central bank independence was founded – that inflation management is a largely technocratic function that can be managed by a single monetary entity – appears to have been built on quicksand.

No doubt aware of the existential crisis staring it in the face, the Bank of England quickly decided that ‘something must be done’. Back in February, Bailey – who earns £575,000 a year – sparked controversy by urging workers to exercise “pay restraint” and sacrifice higher wage demands. Last week he echoed this at the Treasury Select Committee, telling MPs that workers should “think and reflect” before asking for pay rises.

If squeezing wages while inflation skyrockets sounds like a strange solution to the cost of living crisis, that’s because it is. But the Bank of England isn’t particularly concerned about people’s pay packets.

What it is concerned with is bringing inflation down and preventing a so-called ‘wage-price spiral’. One tried and tested way of achieving this is to discipline the wage demands of labour. In practice this is often disguised using the language of ‘managing expectations’. As Bailey has previously explained, inflation expectations can lead “to companies feeling able to raise prices and employees asking for higher wages, to wage pressure and more persistent inflation”.

Despite acknowledging that companies raising prices can be a key driver of this spiral, to date Bailey has not called for businesses to restrict price increases or rein in soaring profits. Instead, the governor has repeatedly focused his attention on squeezing real wages, which remain lower today than they were in 2008. In essence, the Bank of England governor is openly arguing that household incomes must be sacrificed to fight inflation, so that corporate profits can be maintained. In doing so, the supposedly non-political governor has ventured into the world of distribution, which is supposed to be the preserve of his political paymasters.