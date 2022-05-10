Other progressives emphasize the poor legislative design and expiration of programs in the American Rescue Plan, which provided economic support for the destabilizing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Democrats could be facing an electoral massacre and they're asking, ‘Well, what did we do wrong?’” David Sirota, editor-in-chief of investigative news outlet The Lever and former Bernie Sanders speechwriter, told openDemocracy.

“Well, it's obvious what you did wrong. You passed the popular American Rescue Plan [and] let it run out. You let the child tax credit run out… and people are still hurting and they're pissed off.”

Big money

For many on the Left, these defeats are indicative of the control that the ultra-rich still retains within the Democratic Party. According to The New York Times, 15 of the biggest politically active nonprofit organisations – funded by wealthy donors – aligned with the Democratic Party spent more than $1.5bn in 2020. By contrast, similar groups aligned with the Republicans gave only $900m.

Now, some of the Democrat lawmakers most wedded to the filibuster and opposed to significant climate investment and prescription drug pricing reforms (to name just a few issues) are some of the leading beneficiaries of corporate donations. Heads of the party, such as Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, have also been opposed to anti-corporate measures such as banning stock trading for members of Congress (although she has since reversed this decision).

“We have to understand how much power [the corporate status quo] still have and how they will wield that power… to prevent systemic change from happening,” Sirota said.

However this tide is beginning to shift with a younger and more progressive generation of lawmakers – some of whom mounted primary challenges against entrenched incumbents.

Many members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus now explicitly refuse corporate PAC funding – whereby corporations and wealthy donors can donate unlimited sums of money to indirectly support political campaigns – and the big-money interests within the US political system.

“The last 40 years have been too much of letting corporations define the rules, without smart, well-crafted state intervention,” Ro Khanna, representative for Silicon Valley and a co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, told openDemocracy.

Khanna, a self-identifying ‘progressive capitalist’, supports a wealth tax, wants to distribute the gains of Silicon Valley to rural communities across the US and believes in the power of markets to “allow the private sector to flourish and have innovation”.

After the legislative failures many of these lawmakers are pressuring Biden to use more executive authority to deliver on promises such as canceling some student debt, and to end – not expand – oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

With the likely Supreme Court abortion decision, progressives are again urging the party leadership to finally break from institutional norms and abolish the filibuster to codify federal abortion protections and expand the Supreme Court, which would limit the power of the Republican-nominated right-wing justices.

“My theory of change is that you can use elected office for organizing,” Representative Jayapal told openDemocracy. “If politics is the art of the possible, then it’s up to us as organizers – wherever we sit – to move the boundaries of what is seen as possible.”

The new coalition

“We are the vast majority in the country,” Maryland representative and manager of the Donald Trump impeachment trial Jamie Raskin told openDemocracy. “But what they’ve got is a bag of tricks. And those tricks are all the anti-democratic levers of power.”

But what if the US had a vibrant democracy? Well, the progressive agenda is broadly popular.

Sixty-six percent of American adults oppose the Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade; 75% of likely voters support Congress investing in clean energy production following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine; 68% of American adults support labor unions; and 60% of likely voters support the Freedom to Vote Act.