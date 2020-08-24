Hypocrite Russia promotes childbirth but won't protect pregnant women

In former Soviet countries from Russia to Armenia, being a mother is promoted by church and state as the most important achievement for women. Various governments in the region are actively encouraging women to have more children, including through new financial incentives.

In early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of a "very difficult demographic period" and pledged state funding for new mothers as part of a bid to accelerate the country’s birth rate. "Russia's fate and its historical outlook depend on how many of us there are," he said.

Given Putin’s obsession with the reproduction of Russian women, you might expect the government to ensure that childbirth is a safe and positive experience. But pregnant women face unacceptable dangers and mistreatment giving birth – and COVID-19 restrictions have made this worse.

A week after the pandemic was declared in March, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued specific guidance on childbirth during COVID-19. Among other things, it said that women giving birth should be treated with respect; be allowed birth companions; and be supported to breastfeed and have skin-to-skin contact with newborns even if they have the virus.

But in Murmansk, women with COVID-19 were separated from their newborns until their mothers tested negative for the virus. One woman who asked to remain anonymous said that these new mothers were told: “if you oppose, we will take your babies to another department under police escort."

Many Russian women have also had to give birth without their partners. Even private obstetric centres have banned birth companions. Meanwhile several maternity wards were made into COVID-19 units, forcing women to either give birth at home or find a hospital further away, with doctors they didn’t know.