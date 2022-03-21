“I was unconscious. When I woke up and saw the police were there, they were handcuffing me... I didn't even understand... I only know that they just beat me, treated me very badly, and at the end when I asked what was happening, they told me I had killed my daughter and would be 50, 60 years in jail for the crime I had committed.”

With these words, Teodora Vázquez explains the circumstances of her detention, after giving birth a stillborn child in 2007. She was convicted of ‘aggravated homicide’, sentenced to 30 years, and released in 2018 after a long legal battle.

While El Salvador has an absolute ban on abortion, it also routinely prosecutes women who suffer miscarriages or deliver stillborn babies for ‘aggravated homicide’. Some women have been prosecuted after seeking medical advice for complications during pregnancy that led to miscarriage, on suspicion of having attempted an abortion.

Between 2000 and 2019, 181 cases were identified of women who had experienced obstetric emergencies and were prosecuted for abortion or aggravated homocide, which can be punished with up to 50 years in prison, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Vázquez is one of the protagonists of ‘Cuerpos juzgados’ (Bodies on trial), my first documentary, about the impact of the absolute ban on abortion in El Salvador, and the pioneering work to change this reality by Agrupación Ciudadana por la Despenalización del Aborto, a feminist group led by former guerrilla fighter and feminist Morena Herrera.

The 65-minute film will premiere in Berlin on 22 March, as part of the activities organised by the German government to commemorate Women's Month.