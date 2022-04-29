It was inconceivable, just five years ago, that ultra-conservative Colombia would decriminalise abortion, or that Catholic, neoliberal Chile would be gearing up to vote on a new constitution that enshrines sexual and reproductive rights, including on-request abortion.

Yet in February, Colombia’s constitutional court removed abortion (up to 24 weeks) from the criminal code in response to a court case brought by Causa Justa – the spearhead of a wide-ranging social and legal campaign of more than 120 groups and thousands of activists.

Colombia is now “at the forefront of the region and the world”, according to doctor and feminist activist Ana Cristina González, a spokesperson for Causa Justa.

The campaign, launched in February 2020, “was the result of political build-up, national and internationally” that changed “the public debate on abortion in Colombia” and became a “collective and articulated movement”, González explained at a meeting in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Abortion was banned completely in Colombia until 2006, when an initial constitutional court ruling – prompted by several of today’s Causa Justa activists – decriminalised terminations on three grounds: if the life or health of the woman was at risk; in cases of severe foetal abnormality; and if the pregnancy was the result of rape.

A similar breeze was blowing in Uruguay in 2012, when the country legalised abortion up to 12 weeks. And again in 2020, when Argentina’s parliament passed a law to allow abortion up to 14 weeks, after a decades-long struggle. The “green wave”, named after the green scarves worn by campaigners for legal, safe and free abortion, inspired and energised the whole region.

Advances in Chile and Mexico

Latin America continues to push the limits of what is possible. Barely a month after the Colombian ruling, Chile’s constitutional convention – which is drafting a new constitution for the country – passed (by a large majority) an article enshrining sexual and reproductive rights as fundamental and guaranteed by the state. These rights include abortion on request.

The article establishes that “all people are holders of sexual and reproductive rights [including] the right to decide freely, autonomously and in an informed way about their bodies, the exercise of sexuality, reproduction, pleasure and contraception”.

In addition, the state will guarantee the exercise of these rights “without discrimination, with a focus on gender, inclusion and cultural relevance”, and “assuring all women and persons with the capacity to gestate, the conditions for pregnancy, for voluntary termination of pregnancy, and for protected and voluntary childbirth and maternity”.