Towards the end of the chaotic and violent departure of US forces from Kabul last year, a question began to be asked by Western defence experts. Would their departure lead to a resurgence of the ISIS ‘branch’ in Afghanistan, ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province)? The question took on added salience when ISKP claimed to have carried out an appalling suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport last August, killing at least 90 and wounding over 150.

Among the dead were 13 US soldiers, and while the assumption was that they were the intended targets, the bombing also raised the issue of ISKP’s deep antipathy to the Taliban regime as it moved to take over the whole country. What was not clear then was whether that antipathy would persist, and also whether Al Qaeda in Afghanistan would retain its links with the Taliban.

Together, these questions raised fears that the country would be used as a base for future international operations by these groups.

They also raised the wider issue of the challenge from ISIS, Al Qaeda and other extreme Islamist paramilitaries in the wider world, a question I have returned to in recent columns. One, in December last year, pointed to the increased influence of such groups across the Sahel and down through East Africa, and a second, two months later, focused particularly on ISIS-linked attacks in northern Iraq as well as in Syria, where there was a major prison break.

Within days of that, press coverage of these movements across the Western media disappeared in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, apart from rare exceptions such as reports of the assassination of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul by a US drone five weeks ago.

He had been given shelter by the Taliban leadership for several months, but his location was known to US intelligence agencies, and Biden gave the final order for the killing. While it demonstrated the ability of US security forces to conduct attacks from outside the country, it also revealed that the relationship between the Taliban and Al Qaeda was still strong and likely to continue.

The question of the status of extreme Islamist paramilitaries worldwide remains. It’s a significant issue, despite being overshadowed by Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war.