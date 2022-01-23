Are the unvaccinated becoming modern-day lepers?

From Italy to Iran, opinion – and policy positions – are hardening against those who refuse COVID vaccines. At the same time, opposition to vaccine mandates remains fierce and a weary world faces an impasse over the best way to manage the pandemic.

Republican governors in the US continue to push the cause of the vaccine-resistant, signing laws that bar companies and schools from insisting on vaccination for their employees.

Meanwhile, Quebec has announced a ‘health tax’ – Canada’s first – on those who refuse COVID jabs for non-medical reasons.

And the world’s top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, Serbia’s best-known vaccine sceptic, has opened up a difficult prospect for international sport. Should anti-vax sports stars be allowed to travel the world to compete? After the Australian Open, the next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open in May, and in between, there are the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, California and Miami, Florida. But the US requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated to travel to the country and only limited exceptions apply.

France’s sports minister Roxana Maracineanu initially said Djokovic was welcome at Roland Garros in Paris because France was willing to make exceptions for sports stars.

However, the French government later took a harder line, saying professional athletes need to be vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID in order to enter France to take part in competitions. French president Emmanuel Macron had already told Le Parisien he wanted to “piss off” the unjabbed by making daily life increasingly difficult for them. “I am not about pissing off the French people,” Macron said. “But as for the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.” Days later, France’s National Assembly approved a bill that creates a ‘vaccine pass’ for restaurants, public transport and entertainment venues. Replacing a less-strict ‘health pass’, it removes the loophole that allowed the unvaccinated to lead normal lives by showing proof of a negative COVID test.

Macron’s aggressive stance towards the unvaccinated is in lockstep with national governments in North America. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said there was no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated, and that this was a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In early January, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said that Canadians were “angry [about] the risk posed to all of us by unvaccinated people”. He added: “People are seeing cancer treatments and elective surgeries put off because beds are filled with people who chose not to get vaccinated; they’re frustrated.”

Back in December, Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, took much the same line. He admonished Britain’s roughly five million unjabbed people – 10% of those eligible for COVID vaccine doses – who chose not to be vaccinated. “They must really think about the damage they are doing to society,” Javid said. “They take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery. But instead of protecting themselves and protecting the community they choose not to get vaccinated”. The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has also called for a “national conversation” about how Britain’s NHS can cope with new COVID variants in the face of stubborn anti-vaxxers. “I don’t believe we can keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions, restrictions on people’s way of life, just because a substantial proportion of the population still, sadly, has not got vaccinated,” Johnson said.