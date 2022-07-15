Early one morning in late May, Gabriella Ferreira, a 41-year-old hairdresser, was awakened by the sound of gunfire. A police operation was underway a couple of kilometres away in Vila Cruzeiro, a favela in Rio de Janeiro. Five hours later, a rifle shot killed Gabriella inside her home.

According to the forensics report, the fatal shot was from a “high-kinetic energy (rifle), made from a long distance, and entered through the left scapular region (back), exiting through the clavicular region (front).” More than 20 people had been shot dead in Vila Cruzeiro over a 12-hour period.

But Gabriella’s death was not an isolated case. All too often, women are killed by stray bullets on the streets of Brazilian cities, or shot dead for political reasons. At home, they suffer gun-related violence.

Firearms are the main cause of female homicide in Brazil. They were used in the murder of more than half the women killed between 2000 and 2019, according to a recent study by Instituto Sou da Paz, an NGO working to reduce violence in the country. Black women in Brazil are particularly affected by gun violence: roughly 70% of the women shot dead in 2019 were Black.

The landmark Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which came into force in 2014 to regulate the international trade in conventional arms, recognises the intrinsic relationship between violence against women and the proliferation of weapons.

The treaty says that arms-exporting countries such as Belgium, France, Germany and the UK need to assess the risk of diversion to organised crime and whether the weapons might facilitate human rights abuses. The assessment should include the risk of the arms being used to commit or facilitate violence against women and children. In Brazil, these standards are not always met.

Caught in the middle

According to a 2014 United Nations study, Brazil had the most deaths caused by stray bullets in Latin America and the Caribbean region between 2009 and 2013. And women are disproportionately affected. According to the digital platform Fogo Cruzado, which collates data on shootings in Rio and Recife, 871 women were shot in the last six years in Rio de Janeiro alone. Nearly half of them died from their injuries.

Fogo Cruzado, which means crossfire in Portuguese, says that since 2016, when it began to compile data for Rio, 122 of the women shot in the city were at home, like Gabriella Ferreira. According to Maria Isabel Couto, Fogo Cruzado’s director of programmes, “The greater circulation of weapons in Brazil, added to the decrease in inspections in recent years, are elements that have made women more vulnerable.”