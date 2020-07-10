Brazil: The undoing of a country known for its innovative health policies

Just last week, a 36-year-old Brazilian possibly became the first person to experience long-term remission from HIV., researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo announced.

This is the type of health news that fits Brazil’s long-standing place near the top of scientific research in the developing world – and even worldwide. How can a country known for innovative health policies be making headlines for its spiraling Covid-19 crisis, second only to the United States in number of cases and deaths?

While the answer is nuanced, one of the reasons is the politicization of health policy and governance. And it stands to show how quickly progress can be unmade.

Since Brazil began its redemocratization process in 1985 following more than three decades of military rulership, the country has faced significant health crises. From the Zika outbreak to the decades-long fight against HIV/AIDS, the country has confronted them by putting forth strong, cohesive strategies that were largely nonpartisan.

But now, under the populist government of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil is not only facing the most dramatic crisis of its recent history, but also threats to its past accomplishments.

The Zika outbreak

The disease, transmitted by the same mosquito behind dengue fever, was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization in 2016 after it was linked to birth defects and neurological problems in babies born to infected mothers.

Brazil quickly rose to the challenge, deploying 220,000 troops and 300,000 health agents to heavily affected communities to educate the population and help eliminate all mosquito breeding grounds. The government also put together social benefits packages for families victims of the disease.