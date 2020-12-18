A chant from the South

One year after the social outburst that ran down the spine of Latin America beginning in October 2019, we thought it would be interesting to compile and present some of the articles we published during and after the protests of October, November and December of that year, a cycle that extended in time, at least until the arrival of Covid-19.

The reader will find here a total of 14 pieces written by as many authors who, with different tones and registers, covered the four countries that played as the main protagonists of the mobilizations: Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia.

The intention of this volume is to offer, with documentary value, an "analytical chronicle" of the events, so that the reader can get an idea of what happened in that convulsive period of our recent history, and how it was perceived and analyzed in Open Democracy.

What happened in those months resonates strongly in this first anniversary. Today, we see that the protests, contrary to what is often assumed, had important democratic consequences, and demonstrated the strength of social mobilization that many governments fear. Their repressive reaction, far from nullifying the intensity of the unrest, makes it more evident: in many cases, it would be beneficial to listen to "the street" and undertake the reforms and adjustments demanded—in an effort to continue democracy—instead of reacting violently.

We hope that this selection of journalistic pieces, which reflect the plurality of approaches and perspectives advocated by Open Democracy, will be of interest to the reader. When most of us live stunned by the noise and superficiality of information and misinformation circulating on social networks, a brief pause on the road to a reading of quality journalism is always important.

This commitment, with a vocation to serve the public, is what encourages us to continue defending pluralism and free and informed public opinion.

Find the e-book here.