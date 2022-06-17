Just a few weeks ago, Gustavo Petro was expected to make history by becoming Colombia’s first ever left-wing president.

Petro was predicted to defeat the right-wing candidate Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez, the establishment’s man, which he did, quite handsomely.

But perhaps what Pero wasn’t expecting was to be facing a second round run-off against Rodolofo Hernández, the 77-year-old millionaire pitching himself as the populist anti-establishment candidate and self-styled TikTok celebrity.

Hernández won 27.9% to Petro’s 40.4% in the first round of voting on 29 May but Sunday’s contest is expected to be a far closer affair with the latest poll having Hernández ahead by just a single percentage point.

But should Hernández triumph, his situation could become complicated given he is currently facing allegations of corruption. With the trial set to take place one month after the election, it’s possible he could be suspended from office while proceedings take place.

Should that happen then Hernández, who vehemently denies the charges against him, could be replaced by Marelén Castillo, his vice-presidential running mate, who would have to take over as president until the end of the court case, which could last several years.

If this happens, the outlook is uncertain: Castillo is a teacher and devoted Catholic, who critics claim Hernández chose as his vice-president simply because she’s a woman. She never appears in public with him, nor at political meetings. Largely unknown to Colombians, she could go from the Catholic Uniminuto University to running the entire country.

If – contrary to the law – Hernández were to be elected and then not suspended pending his legal process, there is no telling how he would run the country. He has said that he seeks to protect businessmen, the country’s money and Colombians. However, he has also said that he does not need Congress to govern and that he would issue a decree of ‘conmoción interior’ (roughly translated as ‘internal commotion’), which would allow him to bypass Congress and other bodies to make decisions as soon as he takes office.

Hernández vs Petro

There are two main reasons behind Hernández’s political success so far: first, an aggressive and simplistic campaign on social media, especially Tik Tok; second, selling himself as the anti-establishment candidate who will return Colombia to its core values and principles, a discourse that is ominously reminiscent of Donald Trump's campaigning.

Although the 77-year-old engineer’s proposals clearly align with those of the Right, his insistence that he does not belong to any party or ideology has been his ticket to convince Colombians that he is the best option. Although we may assume that he would – as a good businessman – be a fierce guardian of the interests of money, it is difficult to overlook his caudillista (strongman), authoritarian character, hidden under a rhetoric of ‘equality’. It’s also hard to overlook the fact that this self-professed fighter against corruption is himself involved in a corruption trial.

On the other hand, if Gustavo Petro is elected, he is expected to emphasise social policies, as he did when he was mayor of Bogotá, but there are doubts about his economic management, with questions asked about how he would pay for his policies.