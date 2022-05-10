As we near the first round of Colombia’s presidential elections, the plight of the country’s social activists and human rights defenders has come under the spotlight. At least 70 have been killed so far this year, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies.

This is on top of the at least 1,279 rights defenders murdered in Colombia since a 2016 historic peace agreement between the government and the Leftist rebel group, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC, using its Spanish initials).

Some 945 of these have been killed in the four years since Ivan Duque, leader of the right-wing Democratic Centre party, became president.

Victims are often leaders of Indigenous peoples or communities of Afro-descendant or campesinos (tenant farmers), seeking to protect their land and territory from illegal logging, mining and drug trafficking.

Yet, despite widespread concern for the communities most affected by violence, and calls from the United Nations, the government has failed to stop the intolerable violations of human rights.

Just last month, a botched raid by the Colombian army in Putumayo, in the south-west of the country, led to the deaths of 11 people, at least four of whom were civilians, including a child, a pregnant woman and a four-month-old baby.

It remains unclear why the army claimed some of the victims, who were part of a local Indigenous community, were guerillas. Several witnesses say the soldiers were not dressed in official clothing, instead presenting themselves as guerillas from a dissident group.

The government has yet to apologise for the deaths, despite mounting pressure for it to investigate. Meanwhile, Colombia’s army has denied any wrongdoing, with its head general, Eduardo Zapateiro, remarking: “It is not the first operation in which pregnant women or underage combatants fall.”

The operation – and Zapateiro’s comments – is reminiscent of Colombia’s ‘false positives’ scandal, in which the army killed thousands of civilians and then claimed they were enemy combatants whose deaths were ‘legitimate’. According to the Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz, there were 6,402 civilian ‘false positive’ victims between 2002 and 2008.