Fascism in Brazil thrives on creating enemies

“We feel profound repulsion towards those who are not Brazilian” said Jair Bolsonaro, referring to foreign NGOs that work in Brazil to defend the Amazon and indigenous groups, threatened by the government’s predatory and unsustainable environmental policy.

This powerful phrase becomes even more worrying when it comes from the president, and not one of his anonymous militants on social media. However, a large sector of the press has treated this overly xenophobic and racist statement as though it was a mere “controversial statement”.

Perhaps this part of the press has become numb to the ridiculous statements of the president, given that the declaration comes shortly after he publicly insulted the governors of the North-East of Brazil with racist and stereotypical remarks, or perhaps the press is simply too cynical.

Bolsonaro’s xenophobia should be dealt with more seriously than it has been done thus far by the press. Firstly, because he spoke in plurals (“we have a profound repulsion”), as though his aversion to foreigners is shared by all Brazilians.

Fascist leaders have a knack for speaking in the name of the people, of the “majority”, whilst they create a so-called enemy of those people, however they often only draw attention to their own personal enemy and that of the allies of dictatorial and autocratic governments.

The majority of Brazilians don’t reject foreigners. The country is a melting pot of Italians, Japanese, Germans, Sirians, Lebanese, Turks, Spaniards, Haitians, and immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean. And of course the Portuguese, the first Europeans to colonise Brazilian territory and who brought African slaves to the country.

We all know this, whether that’s because we studied this in history or through our own personal experience, and until the extreme-right rose up from the ashes of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (ex-president from the Worker’s Party), cultural diversity was always a non-problematic part of our lives.

I want to believe that those from different countries residing in Brazil, whether they voted for Bolsonaro or not, would be horrified by his declaration.