From Hong Kong, to Beirut, to Quito, to Barcelona, the frustration extends throughout the world.

At 2,850 meters above sea level, Quito is the second highest capital in the world, behind only La Paz which sits at 3,640 meters. From this considerable Andean height, the convulsive world in which we live in, can be viewed from a certain distance and perspective.

Also, here in Quito, the billboards are advertising the premiere of the latest big American film, Joker. The film is many things and has many layers, but it is an appropriate as a metaphor for the rise of the marginalised and the revenge of the victim against a ruthless, cynical and abusive system. The victim reveals themself, awakens the oppressed and opens the door of liberation.

Meanwhile after the hangover of the violent 6 months from the “gilets jaunes” in Paris, protests and clashes with police in important cities of the four continents are continuing and remain alive in the retina of public opinion.

Although the images of police repression are very similar, the causes of the protests and the ways in which the people are supressed are not so similar. Even if a quick glance at a punchy headline or some hasty tweets makes us think that the responses are the same and that all police officers act the same.

The violent protests are the outbreak of serious frustration in the face of some measures by the respective states, but all of these protests have their own peculiarities and cannot be put in the same basket.

What are the key elements to this wave of urban protest?

Democracy, survival and despair

In Hong Kong, the global financial capital, numerous groups of very well organised young people are defending the special status of Hong Kong, as an ex-colony of Britain, and thereby defending some mechanisms of democratic participation that remain, these are being threatened by the governor of the enclave, with the support of the People’s Republic of China.

The protesters have accumulated many weeks of violent confrontations, they are armed with helmets, gas masks, body protection, even fire- retardant gloves, and at the moment they have managed to force the government to postpone their measures, despite Beijing’s watchful eye

In Beirut, it is the dispossessed who are burning car tyres – a combination of what remains of the Shia militias and homeless people – protesting the latest abusive tax and price increases in a deeply unfair system that, as always, hits the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Syrian refuges languish in the Bekaa Valley, who joined the eternal despair of the Palestinians in Lebanon, who for decades have been treated as the spoils off the State of Israel.