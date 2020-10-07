While thinking about these rhymes, and after witnessing the succession of lies, slanders, and defamations perpetrated by Bolsonaro against the indigenous and quilombola peoples and against the workers in his speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, I decided to rhyme my reaction to this ill-disguised fascism with a reaction from the recent past.

I remembered, then, a text about Berlusconi written by the Portuguese José Saramago – a Nobel Prize for Literature winner and one of my great literary references – at the request of "El País," which published it, in its Spanish edition, on June 7, 2009.

I decided to examine Saramago's text through a kind of paraphrase, preserving as much as possible the writer's words, since his feelings towards Berlusconi rhyme quite a bit with mine towards Bolsonaro.

In my translation from the original Spanish to Portuguese, I chose to preserve the word "cosa" as it is written in Italian and Spanish, since, in this way, it adds the meaning it has in "Cosa Nostra", the most famous Italian family mafia. Furthermore, keeping the original spelling of the word serves as a reference to the fact that the "famiglia" Bolsonaro originally came from Italy.

Here is my rhyme:

The Bolsonaro thing. I don't see what else I could call it. A thing that is dangerously similar to a human being, who encourages crowds and parties during a pandemic and behaves as if he were in charge of a country called Brazil. This thing, this disease, this virus threatens to be the moral death of Machado de Assis’ country if intense nausea cannot get it out of the conscience of Brazilians before the poison ends up eating away their veins and destroying the heart of one of the richest Latin American and Afro-American cultures.

The basic values of human coexistence are trampled on every day by the slimy claws of the Bolsonaro thing, who, amongst his many talents, has a grotesque ability to abuse words, perverting their intention and meaning, starting with the "social" and "liberal,” which are part of the party’s acronyms, and overlooking the words "Christian" and God.

I call this thing a deliquent and I don't regret it. Due to reasons of semantic and social nature, the term delinquent has, in the Portuguese language spoken in Brazil, a much stronger negative connotation than in Portugal, where the same language is spoken. This is because, in Brazil, the admirers of the Bolsonaro thing are used to associating it with the poor, and with the black poor especially.