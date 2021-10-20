Millions on pre-paid energy meters could face cut-off as prices soar

The chaos in gas and electricity markets is set to hit one group of people the hardest this winter: the four million households that use prepayment meters (PPMs).

While most people pay their bills monthly for energy they have already used, PPMs require people to pay for energy before they use it. PPMs take whatever money is in the meter and supply energy to the household.

And while energy providers have to issue numerous warnings before disconnecting billed customers who fall behind on payments, PPMs cut off the energy supply the moment the money in the meter – including a limited amount of emergency credit – runs out.

What happens next is even worse.

When PPMs hit zero, disconnecting the energy supply, they go on charging customers, taking the meter into deficit. The problem is the daily ‘standing charge’ imposed by energy suppliers. It covers the infrastructure costs of supplying energy – such as National Grid charges – plus ‘policy costs’ imposed by government to promote decarbonisation.

Standing charges can be anywhere from 5p-80p a day depending on supplier and location, but for those getting both gas and electricity (‘dual fuel’) via their meter – around three-quarters of PPM customers – the combined standing charge can easily rise above a pound a day.

“If my meter goes to no gas, and I don’t top it up for four days, I have to stick a tenner on it to get a quid’s worth of gas,” says Fiona, a woman who rents privately in West Yorkshire and asked for her real name to be withheld. “Once we slip to that it can take weeks to catch up.”

Once the meter hits zero and is driven into deficit by the standing charge, the customer has to both clear the deficit and restore the emergency credit before they can get their energy supply back.