The COVID evictions ban is ending – and renters face an uncertain future

In less than a week, the COVID evictions ban in England will end, opening the doors to bailiff enforcement and setting the stage for a likely surge in court action by landlords seeking to oust their tenants.

Many of these evictions will be under Section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 – so-called ‘no fault’ evictions – despite the fact the government first committed to abolishing Section 21 evictions more than two years ago.

Then-housing secretary James Brokenshire announced the plans would stop private landlords from simply evicting tenants at the end of a fixed-term tenancy contract ‘without good reason’, effectively creating open-ended tenancies, in the words of the government.

“Today we’re acting by preventing these unfair evictions,” declared prime minister Theresa May – it was that long ago. “Landlords will still be able to end tenancies where they have legitimate reasons to do so, but they will no longer be able to unexpectedly evict families with only eight weeks’ notice.

“This important step will not only protect tenants from unethical behaviour, but also give them the long-term certainty and the peace of mind they deserve.”

Two years of waiting have passed, and now tenants must wait some more. This month’s Queen’s Speech revealed that the long-awaited proposals to scrap Section 21 would have to wait for a white paper in the autumn, after which there will then be a consultation period, followed by the legislative process and then, finally, an actual ban – assuming the government doesn’t get cold feet along the way.

The pandemic evictions ban isn’t watertight. It has been loosened over time so that tenants who have built up six months’ worth of arrears, even during the pandemic – a time during which people have been made unemployed, only to find their rent isn’t covered by benefits – can be evicted. In the last three months of 2020, more than 2,000 possession orders were made against tenants, which can take effect once the evictions ban ends.

The reaction to the Queen’s Speech from housing campaigners has been guarded but positive. “While the government’s intentions are positive, renters have already been waiting for tenancy reforms for two years,” said Baroness Alicia Kennedy, director of Generation Rent. “The government rightly wants to learn the lessons of the pandemic but must use the months ahead to make sure that the private rental market is suitable for all the people who now depend on it.”