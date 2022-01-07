Why Tony Blair is just the right person to get Britain’s top honour

More than 990,000 people have now signed a petition requesting that Tony Blair be kicked out of the Order of the Garter less than a week after his appointment was announced. The charge against him is that Sir Tony, as he now has the right to be called, is not fit to receive a “public honour” because he woefully misled Parliament and the public in stating his case for war in 2003, and his decisions resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Britons and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

We agree that the case against Blair is overwhelming. Despite that – or rather, because of it – it is fitting that he should be a member of the Order of the Garter.

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry for England, Scotland and Wales, founded by King Edward III of England in 1348. Edward is best known for starting one of the most disastrous conflicts of the Middle Ages, the Hundred Years’ War, in his efforts to claim the throne of France. Under his command, English soldiers exacerbated the terrible suffering of the French peasantry, killing everyone and pillaging many villages and towns on their way.

A practice used by Edward’s troops in these wars was the chevauchée (armed raid into enemy territory), which can be described as total devastation. Rather than besieging a castle or simply conquering the land, soldiers on a chevauchée aimed to create as much destruction, bloodshed and chaos as possible, to both break the morale of French peasants and deny their rulers income and resources. As a result, they would burn crops and buildings, kill civilians and steal anything valuable as quickly as possible, often causing great starvation.

The historical texts about the Hundred Years’ War are full of accounts of such large-scale destruction. For instance, historian Peter Hoskins writes that “the lands of the count of Comminges, which extended to Toulouse… were destroyed by fire and sword… Samatan… a large and prosperous town, ‘the best town of the county’ and… ‘as great a town as Norwich’… was burnt… including the Minorite convent, and the army caused such damage it took the town twenty years to begin recovering.”

Chevauchée in Iraq

Six centuries later, Tony Blair receives a knighthood only a year after the final report from the prosecutor’s office at the International Criminal Court. The report makes clear that British soldiers had many shocking cases to answer: