Brazilians will cast their votes this weekend to decide on two presidential candidates who embody sharply contrasting political ideologies.

The incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro, is a far-Right populist and retired military officer. Former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (or Lula), meanwhile, is an icon of the Latin American Left and former head of Brazil’s metalworkers’ union.

According to the latest opinion polls, Lula holds a commanding 17-point lead over his rival. Although he looks set to fall short of the 50% voting share needed to avoid a second-round vote, which would take place on 30 October, he remains odds-on to win the run-off. For his part, Bolsonaro has suggested he may not accept that result, casting doubt on Brazil’s electoral process and, by extension, its democracy.

Lula’s Workers’ Party (known by the Portuguese initials PT) has rallied around the current administration’s mishandling of COVID-19. Bolsonaro consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, initially calling it a “little flu”. He was accused of delaying vaccine purchases, promoting quack cures like hydroxychloroquine and displaying insufficient sympathy for the nearly 700,000 Brazilians who died of COVID.

Voters have also expressed concern about Brazil’s high rate of inflation, currently hovering at around 9%. Consumer prices have soared in recent years. Pandemic-induced fiscal spending, supply chain bottlenecks linked to China’s ‘zero-COVID’ strategy and (most crucially) the Russia-Ukraine conflict have conspired to raise consumer prices by 7% in the 18 months from January 2021 to June 2022.

In August, Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 13.75%, continuing a tightening cycle that has increased borrowing costs by 11.75% since March of last year. In addition, Bolsonaro recently deployed an extra 41.3bn reais (£7.2bn) to help combat the cost-of-living crisis. In a last-gasp effort to woo voters, the package includes a cap on petrol taxes and handouts to low-income families.

Since 2021, Bolsonaro’s Auxílio Brasil programme (a revamp of the Bolsa Família scheme, in which low-income households received monthly state grants) has added to Brazil’s already considerable public debt. At 90%, the country’s gross debt-to-GDP ratio is one third higher than when Lula left office in 2010. And austerity will be a major challenge for Brazil’s next president: typically, appetite to cut public spending is subdued during periods of low growth.