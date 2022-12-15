With strikes now spreading across the public sector, including a historic, first-time strike action by the Royal College of Nurses, political questions around union activity are being forced open in a way that we have not seen in British politics for three decades.

Not since the major union defeats of the 1980s have trade unions struck on this scale in Britain. That long period of industrial calm, when for decades strikes became almost unknown in this country, seems to have left the Conservative government – already riven with political divisions – unable to think and act strategically against collective action by hundreds of thousands of determined public sector workers.

The Tories, instead, have made a bad situation for themselves appreciably worse through thoughtless belligerence. Despite their increasingly ferocious press campaign against the strikes and the unions, they are a long way from any victory.

It should be no surprise that workers in the public sector are angry. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that, with inflation running still at 10.7%, wage rises in the public sector average just 2.7% – a huge, real terms pay cut, and well behind average private sector pay rises of 6.9%.

This comes on top of a decade of pay freezes and pay restraint in the public sector as austerity bites, contributing to the severe staff shortages across the sector. The NHS, for example, is short of 47,000 nurses.

So public sector workers aren’t paid enough. But can we afford to pay them more?

The government has been insisting that we can’t, claiming that inflation-matching pay rises would cost £28bn – or an alarming £1,000 for every household. “What I’m not going to do is ask ordinary families up and down the country to pay an extra £1,000 a year to meet the pay demands of the union bosses,” said Rishi Sunak.

That last claim was always a bit dubious – even £28bn of extra government spending wouldn’t necessarily turn into £1,000 for every household, because we have a tax system that is at least a bit progressive. Richer people tend to pay somewhat more in tax, poorer somewhat less.

But it’s actually worse than this. As I examine on my new podcast Macrodose, the government’s own accounting is wrong. The £28bn figure comes from assuming an 11% pay increase is paid for the whole public sector. But pay rises have already been budgeted for by the government, typically of around 3%. So these existing pay settlements need to be removed from the total. That brings the figure down, according to the BBC’s Reality Check, to about £18bn.

Then there’s the fact that, if people are paid more, they will in turn be paying more in taxes. Roughly a third of the total pay increase will come back to the government in this way. That gets us to a true cost to the government, of a public sector pay award matching inflation, of £12bn.