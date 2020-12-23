The year in images: from war in the Caucasus to US street protests

In the middle of the pandemic, war broke out in central Asia. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought for six brutal weeks over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory but traditionally populated by a majority of ethnic Armenians. The war ended on 10 November, after Russia brokered a ceasefire, but clashes have been reported since.

On oDR, five Armenian refugees from the conflict told their story in their own words.

“We never lived in fear before this war. In April 2016, the short war lasted only four days and we thought that this time it will last a few days and we will get back to our normal lives. Nobody could have imagined that the war would move from the frontline and reach the capital of Stepanakert. The war has always been around us,” Mary Javadyan (pictured) told openDemocracy.

