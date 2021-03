Polémico tratamiento para ‘revertir’ abortos tiene entusiastas en América Latina

The British government has said that it wants to open up to the world after Brexit. But it is slashing billions from its international aid budget for everything from humanitarian work to global anti-corruption efforts.

How does the UK's 'global' rhetoric square with the decisions it's making? Who will be the losers – and the winners – from the cuts to foreign aid?

Hear from:

Andrew Mitchell MP and former Secretary of State for International Development

Oliver Bullough Journalist and the author of 'Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back'

Sarah Chayes Author and anti-corruption activist. Her most recent book is ‘On Corruption in America – and What Is at Stake’

Alina Rocha Menocal Principal research fellow, politics and governance, Overseas Development Institute

Chair: Peter Geoghegan Investigations editor, openDemocracy