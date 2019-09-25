Greta and the climate crisis: we need a plan

Greta Thunberg, with a determination seldom seen in a child of 16 years old, told the UN this week that “we are at the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth, how dare you?”.

And it’s exactly this, the “fairytale of eternal growth” that we must be questioning in a radical way if we want to be honest about what is really happening with our planet.

In 1960, there were 3.1 billion people inhabiting planet earth, and today this has increased to 7.7 billion. This means that there are now 4.6 million more people on Earth and our population continues to grow by 155 people every minute according to worldometers.info, that carries out a birth rate count in real time.

By the time you’ve finished reading this, there will be 1500 more people on this planet. If the economic model that currently dominates does not change radically, the world might not continue existing as we know it by 2037 when it is estimated that there will be 9 billion people on Earth.

Here we present to you some ideas about the current crisis and why it’s urgent that we come up with a plan to halt the climate emergency.

The planet can’t take anymore

A Donald Trump that has certainly failed to understand Greta’s words at the UN Summit claimed that she ‘seemed happy’ whilst addressing world leaders this week.

The problem is the vision of Trump, which is shared by many millions of people around the world who wish to achieve the fortune he has.The planet can no longer take the levels of consumerism and pillaging of the environment that we have exposed it to until now, and this invasive model of growth that is uncontrollable will end up killing us all.