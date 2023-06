As the UK's Covid inquiry gets under way amid legal action from the government and the scandal of missing evidence, join openDemocracy's politics chief Ruby Lott-Lavigna and key figures in the campaign for justice for a frank discussion about the road ahead at 5pm UK time on 22 June.



Fleur Anderson: MP for Putney and Labour's shadow paymaster general

Saleyha Ahsan: Doctor, filmmaker, and broadcast journalist. Saleyha is also a member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group

Fin Johnston: Journalist with investigative bylines for the BBC, openDemocracy and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Chair, Ruby Lott-Lavigna: News and politics reporter for openDemocracy specialising in housing and inequalities