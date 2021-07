Ciudades de EEUU lideran acciones para prohibir ‘terapias de conversión’ anti-gay

Health data is both hugely sensitive and immensely valuable – to our health, and to big business. The UK’s NHS data has been valued at £10bn. And our GP data – with details of everything from diagnoses and medications to depression, abortions, sexually transmitted infections and addictions – is the most detailed, valuable and sensitive of all.

On 12 May this year, then health secretary Matt Hancock quietly issued a legal direction to every GP in England, instructing them to upload their patient records to a central database, with patients given just a few weeks to find out about the plans.

openDemocracy, along with a coalition of other groups, issued a legal threat that has forced the government to pause the process. But what does this mean for your health data, what will happen next, and what can you do about it?

Join us in the free, live discussion at 5pm UK time on Thursday 1 July as we explore this topic with an expert panel. Hear from: