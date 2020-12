¿Cómo sería un Amazon de propiedad estatal? Pregúntale a Argentina

openDemocracy has exposed how a secretive UK government unit is screening journalists and blocking Freedom of Information requests.

Hear from the reporters who broke the story – and from the experts on how we protect and strengthen our right to information: a vital tool for holding our leaders accountable.

Hear from:

Silkie Carlo Director, Big Brother Watch.

David Davis MP Former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

Peter Geoghegan openDemocracy investigations editor, and author of ‘Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics’.

David Leigh Journalist; former investigations editor, The Guardian.

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy.