Cuatro razones por las que la guerra contra el aborto en Polonia debería asustarte

The pandemic has forced the closure of borders and worsened the lives of migrants and refugees throughout the world. Their health and jobs are more precarious, their journeys more perilous and their resettlement often suspended.

Are the global agreements that govern migration and refugees able to support safe, orderly and regular movement across borders and solve refugee situations?

Ryerson University’s Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration and openDemocracy are teaming up for a live discussion to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global governance of migration and refugees.

Join us for this free event on 11 February at 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

Hear from:

James Milner Project director, Local Engagement Refugee Research Network (LERRN)

Marion Panizzon Research fellow, World Trade Institute, University of Bern

Antoine Pécoud Professor of sociology, University of Sorbonne Paris Nord

Chair: Younes Ahouga Postdoctoral research fellow, CERC in Migration and Integration, Ryerson University