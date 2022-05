The US is caught between authoritarianism and multiracial democracy. Join us on 12 May at 5pm UK (12pm EDT) for a live premiere of the documentary ‘US Progressives on a Knife-Edge’, with a leading progressive in Congress and a leading Labour Left MP on the prospects for America and the lessons that its progressive movement can offer for the Left in the UK and beyond.

Pramila Jayapal Representative in US Congress, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus

Clive Lewis British member of Parliament

Anthony Barnett Co-founder of openDemocracy and author of ‘Taking Control!: Humanity and America after Trump and the Pandemic’

Chair: Aaron White openDemocracy’s North America economics editor