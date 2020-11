Mujeres negras dan pelea en las primeras elecciones locales de Brasil con Bolsonaro

Christian political conservatives were a big part of Donald Trump’s power base. Their influence – and money – spreads quietly around the world, denying abortion rights and fighting back against sexual freedom. It’s important that we all understand them better.

How can journalists help us do that? Are they asking the right questions? What do they need to know about Black and Latinx Christians? And where is the political centre of gravity within the US Christian Right?

Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 12 November, 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

Hear from:

Adelle Banks National reporter for the Religion News Service.

Heidi Schlumpf Executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter.

Katherine Stewart Journalist and author of The Power Worshippers

Chair: Teddy Wilson US investigations editor, openDemocracy