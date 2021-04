Paro Nacional en Colombia

Women journalists often face a backlash for the work they do, but they haven't given up. To mark World Press Freedom Day, meet some of the women around the world resisting sexism and reporting from the frontlines.

Join us for this free live discussion at 5pm UK time, Thursday 29 April

Hear from:

Banu Guven Journalist and former presenter for Turkish TV channel, NTV.

Zaina Erhaim Syrian journalist and winner of the Press Freedom Prize.

Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska Polish freelance journalist based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Sarah Clarke Head of Europe and Central Asia, Article 19.

Chair: Nandini Archer Global Commissioning Editor, openDemocracy.